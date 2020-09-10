AMC to open theaters in some Orange County locations, while ‘Tenet’ is set to play at LA drive-ins

AMC Theaters is full steam ahead on reopening more locations after the company opened its venues in San Diego, Calif. and saw promising numbers for the summer blockbuster “Tenet,” according to reports.

As Orange County, California announced earlier this week its new threshold allows for greater business openings, the movie theater giant said it would officially reopen the doors to four locations in the region this weekend, followed by the AMC Woodbridge in Irvine, California on Sept. 18.

Deadline reported on Thursday that Southern California was a hot market for Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” and the studio is aiming to improve on those numbers in the coming days and weeks as more locations reopen.

Per the local ordinances regarding social distancing and reopening protocols, AMC locations in Orange County are limiting seating to 25% of maximum capacity or a maximum of 100 guests.

The outlet said with the inclusion of this week’s reopenings in Orange County, as well as those in Maryland and New Jersey markets, the total theater count will hit north of 460.

“Those moviegoers are giving AMC record marks for cleanliness, which is to be expected given AMC’s commitment to the health and safety of its guests and associates through AMC Safe & Clean,” a press release reads, noting that within just 20 days of reopening its first locations, AMC saw 1 million admissions in the U.S. alone.

“We are excited to welcome our guests in the Orange County area back to the movies, where they will experience the magic of the big screen along with our new AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres.

“Our comprehensive commitment to operating our theatres safely now includes social distancing through limiting ticket sales and automatic seat blocking, seamless contactless ticketing, greatly enhanced cleaning procedures, the availability of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes throughout our theatres, as well as a mandatory mask policy for all guests and crew members,” he continued. “We’re also closely monitoring local and state guidance, and we are complying with any additional capacity restrictions.”

Added the executive: “In addition, we have invested millions for high tech solutions to sanitization and disinfection including electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and MERV 13 air filters. Guests returning to AMC can do so knowing that we’ve been in constant dialogue with top scientists and experts in public health and cleaning about how best to reopen our theatres in ways that will be responsible and welcoming.”

Furthermore, with the Labor Day weekend success of the $200 million Christopher Nolan picture, “Tenet” will also be playing in drive-in theaters throughout Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter said on Thursday.

“Tenet” can soon be viewed on screens at five drive-in locations in the greater Los Angeles area including Paramount, which already has the movie listed on its site as "coming soon," as well as outdoor venues in Orange County, San Diego and the Bay Area.

The coronavirus pandemic allowed for a resurgence in drive-in movie theaters due to the social distancing guidelines that make enjoying a film in the confines of one’s own vehicle a welcome return to norms of the past.