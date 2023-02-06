AMC Theatres to charge moviegoers based on seat location

AMC Theatres, the world's largest cinema chain, announced Monday that it's rolling out a new ticket price system based on seat location.

With Sightline at AMC, moviegoers will have the option to pay less or more for a ticket depending on where they chose to sit. AMC is giving Stub members extra benefits.

How it works:

There are three seating selections, which are based on a viewer's sightline of the screen, according to the company. AMC will also have a detailed seat map that outlines each seating option online, in its app and in person at the box office.

Standard Sightline, which is considered the most common in auditoriums, will cost the same as a traditional ticket.

Value Sightline, which are the seats in the front row of the auditorium and select ADA seats, will be cheaper than Standard Sightline tickets. This pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members.

Preferred Sightline seats, which are typically in the middle of the auditorium, will cost the most. They are priced "at a slight premium to Standard Sightline seats," AMC said. AMC Stubs members can also make reservations for this seating free of charge.

Sightline at AMC is applied to all movies that begin after 4 p.m., AMC said. The new initiative, which was already rolled out in certain locations, will be expanded to all AMC and AMC Dine-In locations nationwide by the end of the year.

The company, which has approximately 950 theaters worldwide, said its seat pricing approach closely aligns with other entertainment venues.

The move comes after the company stock fell significantly in 2022 and as it continues to battle streaming giants including Netflix and Hulu.