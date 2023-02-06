Expand / Collapse search
AMC Theatres to charge moviegoers based on seat location

New pricing will roll out nationwide by year's end

Wall Street asking for more disclosure on AMC's preferred stock offering

AMC Theatres, the world's largest cinema chain, announced Monday that it's rolling out a new ticket price system based on seat location. 

With Sightline at AMC, moviegoers will have the option to pay less or more for a ticket depending on where they chose to sit. AMC is giving Stub members extra benefits. 

AMC CEO REQUESTS PAY FREEZE AS STOCK TANKS

AMC

AMC Theater in Boston, MA where fans were attending The Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience, on June 15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Disney / Getty Images)

How it works:

There are three seating selections, which are based on a viewer's sightline of the screen, according to the company. AMC will also have a detailed seat map that outlines each seating option online, in its app and in person at the box office. 

Standard Sightline, which is considered the most common in auditoriums, will cost the same as a traditional ticket. 

Value Sightline, which are the seats in the front row of the auditorium and select ADA seats, will be cheaper than Standard Sightline tickets. This pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members.

DISCUSSIONS WITH LENDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF SOME CINEWORLD THEATERS ‘ARE NOT CONTINUING,' AMC SAYS

Preferred Sightline seats, which are typically in the middle of the auditorium, will cost the most. They are priced "at a slight premium to Standard Sightline seats," AMC said. AMC Stubs members can also make reservations for this seating free of charge.

AMC

Movie goers at the screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at AMC theater on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Monterey Park, CA.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sightline at AMC is applied to all movies that begin after 4 p.m., AMC said. The new initiative, which was already rolled out in certain locations, will be expanded to all AMC and AMC Dine-In locations nationwide by the end of the year.

An AMC theater marquee

The AMC Empire 25 theater in Times Square in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File / AP Newsroom)

The company, which has approximately 950 theaters worldwide, said its seat pricing approach closely aligns with other entertainment venues. 

AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT 6.83 +0.76 +12.42%

The move comes after the company stock fell significantly in 2022 and as it continues to battle streaming giants including Netflix and Hulu.