Amazon worker discovers newborn baby abandoned after carjacking

An Amazon delivery driver helped rescue a baby abandoned on the side of the road after an apparent carjacking in Texas, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Flores said he spotted the newborn strapped into a car seat while on his normal delivery route last week in northern Houston, news station KTRK reported.

“The first thing I think, this is not normal, that a baby can be on the side of the street. It’s not normal,” Flores told the outlet.

When he realized that it was an infant in the carrier, he said, he “wanted to cry.”

“How could someone have a heart to leave the child on the side of the road?” Flores told the station.

The deliveryman took the baby to a neighbor, who took the child inside their home and called the police, the outlet reported.

When Flores returned to his route, he spotted police nearby searching for the infant and directed them to the neighbor’s home, the outlet reported.

Police said the carjacking occurred when the baby’s mother left the car to check that she’d locked the apartment.

But when she returned to the parking lot, the baby and vehicle were gone.

Surveillance cameras at a home across from where the child was found showed the suspect abandoning the baby and later ditching the car nearby, KTRK reported.

“He must have realized pretty quickly that there was a baby in the vehicle,” neighbor Mirna Garcia told the outlet.

Garcia said her home cameras showed that the baby was there for about 20 minutes before Flores came to the child’s rescue.

“There were about six vehicles that drove by, and nobody saw,” Garcia said. “It was also trash day that day, so we wouldn’t have realized something was there on the corner.”

Police have reunited the baby with the mother, news station KPLC reported.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the case, the outlet reported.