Amazon cuts delivery contract jobs with 7 companies

More than 1,200 Amazon delivery drivers are slated to lose their jobs within the next few months after the shopping behemoth cut ties with small delivery companies across the country.

Seven companies, part of Amazon's Delivery Service Partner program, announced in Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filings in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania that they would be letting go 1,205 drivers as well as closing facilities.

In 2018, Amazon launched the program, taking a bite out of the U.S. package-delivery business long dominated by UPS and FedEx. By December 2019, there were more than 800 Amazon Delivery Service Partners in the last-mile network, employing 75,000 drivers in the United States.

As part of the widespread layoffs and plant closures, Sheffield Express, LLC will lay off 95 workers in Bristol, Conn., by Sept. 30.

Systemize Logistics and TL Transportation, LLC will lay off 144 workers within October and November.

Courier Distribution Systems, LLC, Deliverol Global, Inc, TLT Transportation, and Prime EFS LLC will let go of almost 300 workers between August and October, according to the notices.

The WARN ACT requires companies to give notice within 60 days prior to closing plants and issuing widespread layoffs.

Representatives for Amazon did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

