Amazon driver abandons delivery van, says he quits in viral tweet

A Detroit-area Amazon delivery driver on Monday said he abandoned a van full of packages at a gas station in a tweet that has since gone viral.

Derick Lancaster, known as @_lilderick on Twitter, said in a Monday tweet that he "quit" his job at Amazon and shared the location of his abandoned delivery van "full of gas wit the keys in the IGNITION," followed by another tweet sharing a photo of the parked van.

The tweet went viral and now has hundreds of thousands of likes and comments from other users expressing concerns about delayed packages while others cheered Lancaster for the move.

In a video posted later on Monday, Lancaster says he's not "about to keep waking up at 9 [a.m.]" and getting home at 10 [p.m.]," then doing it all over again the next day. Lancaster also called out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the video for unfair treatment, saying he could make "$15 an hour cutting grass."

Lancaster tweeted about being "unemployed" on Tuesday.

"I was making 200-300 stops a day, and I just couldn't do it anymore," Lancaster told The Detroit News. "I was working from 9 in the morning to about 10 at night, and I couldn't do it anymore."

Lancaster had been working for the tech giant for about five months; he started in a warehouse and switched to delivery, he told The Detroit News, adding that warehouse work was good, but "you work for every penny when you're delivering."

He didn't express much concern over those who were worried about their delayed packages, telling the outlet, "They're going to get them regardless."

Lancaster said he took to social media to express his frustration with the situation because he wanted to vent, telling The Detroit News that he thinks it went viral because other Amazon employees could relate.

"I didn't think it would pop off the way it did," Lancaster said. "I guess it touched a lot of people's hearts who think Amazon overworks people."

An Amazon delivery driver job listing at the company's Hazel Park, Michigan, location says the job pays $15 per hour and employees can expect to work 10-hour shifts for up to five days a week. The listing says Amazon offers competitive compensation, employee benefits, community interaction and states that "every day is fun and different."

