Tech companies paying interns the most money in 2022

Tech companies are offering the most lucrative internships in 2022, according to new data.

Glassdoor revealed its list of the top 25 companies with the highest paying internships in the U.S. for 2022. Tech companies occupied about 68% of that list, according to the corporate review website.

It was unsurprising given the fact that "tech is one of the highest-paid industries in the U.S.," according to Glassdoor, noting that tech jobs have also consistently made it on its list touting the Best Jobs in America

Still, finance companies occupied seven of those spots, with financial institutions such as Capital One, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan making the list.

The company sitting at the top of the list – and offering interns median monthly pay of nearly $10,000 – is gaming company Roblox.

Next on the list are Uber and Capital One, each company offering interns a median monthly salary of $8,333, according to Glassdoor.

Although "software engineering and banking analyst internships drove much of the high median pay at these companies, many of the internship roles were still highly-compensated," according to Glassdoor.

In fact, internships in other industries outside of software engineering and banking were offering median monthly salary of $6,667, according to the report.

Here are the top 10 companies offering the most money to interns (median monthly pay):