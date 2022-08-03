Amazon, Walmart, Target among companies offering ways to save on groceries

Surging food prices is the one thing consumers can't avoid.

The price of food has outpaced the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI), surging over 10% in June, creating enormous pressure on cash-strapped shoppers. According to the CPI, the cost of food at home, or groceries, rose over 12% in June compared to a year ago.

The uptick in everyday goods is forcing consumers to cut back in certain areas, shift to cheaper private labels, and seek more sales.

Another way to try and offset the surging prices, though, is by utilizing a grocery store rewards program or credit card, which can give customers personalized discounts, coupons, cash back or points on purchases that they can redeem for discounts on gas or food.

Here are a variety of stores that offer a rewards program or credit card that can help with purchases:

Albertsons

With the Albertsons for U reward program, customers can get a point for every $1 spent on groceries and two points for every $1 spent on gift cards. Once customers notch 100 points, they are given a reward. Rewards can be redeemed for either a discount on gas or can be used online for free or discounted groceries.

Amazon

With Amazon Rewards Visa Card, shoppers can get 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market and 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores. Shoppers can also get 1% back on all other purchases.

With the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, shoppers with an eligible Prime membership can get 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market.

Meanwhile, all shoppers can get 2% back on restaurants, gas stations and drugstores as well as 1% back on all other purchases.

Costco

Customers with an Executive Membership have to pay an annual $120 membership fee as well as a $60 upgrade fee for switching from other memberships.

However, in return, they will get an annual 2% reward, up to $1,000, on qualified Costco purchases.

Giant

Giant customers can use Giant Flexible Rewards points for discounts on in-store or online grocery purchases and even gas. Every 100 points are equivalent to $1 in savings or 10 cents off per gallon at Giant and participating Shell gas stations.

The company is currently offering new members 500 points after signing up, which is equivalent to $5 off groceries or 50 cents off per gallon of gas.

Kroger

With the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards Elite Mastercard, shoppers can earn 5% cash back on mobile wallet purchases for the first $3,000, then 1% afterward. They can get 2% cash back on in-store purchases and 1% cash back anywhere else.

Customers can also get fuel savings. For the first year, cardholders can earn an extra 55¢ off per gallon of fuel each time they redeem at least 100 fuel points at a Kroger Fuel Center.

The Kroger REWARDS Debit Card can help shoppers save 2% on store brands, and fuel points for every $1 spent.

Kroger's also has a range of loyalty programs, including Kroger Plus, which is free, and two upgraded options that can cost between $59 and $99. Depending upon the program, shoppers can save on items, get free delivery for certain orders and save on gas.

Walmart

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Card gives consumers 5% cash back for purchases made at Walmart's online marketplace. The card also gives consumers 2% cash back at Walmart stores, restaurants, fuel stations and on travel. It also gives consumers 1% cash back on purchases anywhere else that MasterCard is accepted, such as other grocery stores.

Walmart+ is the company's reward program that costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Through the program, members can get same-day delivery on 160,000 items and a fuel discount at certain gas stations. They also have a quicker checkout process.

Target

With the Target Circle rewards program, shoppers can earn 1% on every Target trip to redeem later.

Target RedCard offers 5% off at Target stores or online. Customers can also get free shipping on most items. Shoppers using the RedCard will also get 5% off clearance prices and 5% off the company's top deals of the week.

According to Target, shoppers with the RedCard have the potential to save up to $675 per year on groceries.