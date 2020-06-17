Amazon expands SNAP partnership covering 90% of beneficiaries

People who receive nutrition assistance from the federal government can now use those benefits to purchase groceries online from Amazon in 36 states.

More than 90 percent of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, participants are able to use their electronic benefits transfer card online at Amazon Grocery, Amazon Pantry and Amazon Fresh, the e-commerce giant announced Wednesday. SNAP beneficiaries are not required to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Amazon Fresh.

Individuals may qualify for exclusive deals when they add their EBT card and free shipping is also available. Items that are permitted for purchase through the program are labeled SNAP-eligible.

The program may be particularly helpful throughout the pandemic as many Americans, who have been asked to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, have relied on delivery services.

Amazon launched a pilot program in 2019 throughout 10 states.

Participating states now include Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming. District of Columbia is also a participant.

Amazon is working to expand access in additional states throughout the coming months.

The e-commerce giant volunteered in 2016 to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Online Purchasing pilot program as a retailer.

As of February, an estimated 36.8 million people received SNAP benefits, according to the USDA.

