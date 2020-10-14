Amazon adds augmented reality experience to boxes

Amazon is temporarily changing the design on its packages in order to persuade customers to reuse them before tossing them out.

Until Oct. 31, the shopping behemoth will be sending out eco-friendly boxes that feature a white pumpkin on the side.

Customers draw or "carve" a face on the pumpkin using a black marker will be able to see their design come to life after scanning a QR code with a mobile phone or tablet.

However, customers will need to download the company's Augmented Reality app, available in the app store, in order to do so.

"The new experience is a low-cost way for customers to celebrate and a fun way to reuse boxes before dropping them in the recycling bin," an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business.

The latest initiative comes as the company increases its focus on sustainability.

Through programs such as Frustration-Free Packaging, the company is working to encourage manufacturers to package their products in easy-to-open packaging that is 100% recyclable and will not need additional Amazon boxes.

Over the past five years, the company says it has eliminated over 915,000 tons of packaging material, which is equivalent to over 1.6 billion shipping boxes.

The company has also publically committed -- through The Climate Pledge – to reducing its carbon footprint and become net-zero carbon by 2040.

