Retail

Amazon vendor behind 'Daddy's Little Slut' kids shirts under fire

The shirt was listed as being "suitable" for baptisms and weddings, amoung other activities.

By FOXBusiness
An online vendor is under fire after Amazon pulled one of its children's shirts that was emblazoned with the words “Daddy’s Little Slut.”

The child’s shirt had been for sale on Amazon for between $18 and $36 since June 2019 by vendor “Onlybabycare,” and was removed last week, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to the Independent UK.

Screenshot of the shirt being sold on Amazon by vendor Onlybabycare. The shirt has since been removed from the site. 

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” the spokesperson said. “The product in question is no longer available.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. Onlybabycare could not immediately be reached.

The short-sleeved t-shirt was made to fit babies and “little girls or boys” and was described in the product listing as being “suitable” for “playing outside, birthday party, baby shower, baptism, wedding, baby photography, daily wear, family day,” according to the outlet.

As of Monday, Amazon was no longer offering the children’s version but was still selling adult sizes.

But many of the other items being offered by Onlybabycare – and being modeled by children – have since been criticized on social media.

A different shirt apparently sold by the vendor shows a young-looking boy wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with drawings of a tequila bottle, a salt shaker and a lime slice, and the words: "Best Friends."

Other shirts offered for children include one emblazoned with the phrase, "One bourbon one scotch one beer," along with a different shirt that reads: "Liquor upfront" and "Poker in the rear."