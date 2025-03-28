Amazon planning to extend Prime Day 2025

Amazon is planning to extend its two-day shopping bonanza this year.

The Amazon Services team reportedly sent a message to independent sellers, which account for more than half of Amazon's sales, that "two days just wasn't long enough" for its Prime Day in 2025. This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the event.

The shopping event could be extended to up to four days, allowing the company and sellers to drum up even more revenue amid the tumultuous economic climate.

Arun Sundram, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, believes extending the Prime Day sale is a sensible move to drive engagement, especially as rivals compete with similar deals.

"With an uncertain macro environment and consumers seeking more deals amid tariff and inflation concerns, a longer event could drive stronger engagement," Sundram told FOX Business.

Sundram pointed out that many of Amazon’s competitors have already launched similar summer savings events that go beyond Amazon’s usual two-day window.

Other major players in the retail industry, such as Walmart and Target, have rolled out comparable sales, with Target Circle Week lasting seven days. Meanwhile, Walmart Deals, the company’s summer sales event, ran for four days last year.

The company's 2024 Prime Day event generated $14.2 billion in sales across retailers online during the two-day period, according to Adobe Analytics. This marked an 11.8% increase from the previous year and underscores the significant impact Prime Day has on the industry as a whole.

Since its launch in 2015, Prime Day has always been a two-day event. Instead of extending the event over the summer, Amazon chose to introduce a separate event ahead of the holiday season, called Prime Big Deal Days.

Prime Day is touted as one of the benefits for Prime members, who pay a $14.99 per month, or $139 per year fee, to get access to extra perks such as free delivery and exclusive deals and savings.

Amazon generated $638 billion in net sales over the course of 2024, a nearly 11% increase from the prior year. Its annual net income rose to $59.2 billion. Its market capitalization hovered around $2.1 trillion as of Friday.