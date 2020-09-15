Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Amazon launches 'Luxury Stores' to sell high-end fashions; platform debuts with Oscar de la Renta collections

Luxury Stores is now available by invitation only to Prime members

close
Fox Business Briefs: The first Amazon Fresh grocery store opening to invited shoppers in Woodland Hills, California; Costco bringing back its samples at some locations, however only dry and pre-packaged goods will be available for tasting.video

Amazon expands grocery business; Costco brings back samples at some locations

Fox Business Briefs: The first Amazon Fresh grocery store opening to invited shoppers in Woodland Hills, California; Costco bringing back its samples at some locations, however only dry and pre-packaged goods will be available for tasting.

Now you can order couture from the same place you get groceries, dog food and furniture.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon confirmed Tuesday the launch of Luxury Stores, its high-end online shop devoted to designer fashion and beauty brands.

Amazon confirmed Tuesday it's launching Luxury Stores, its high-end online shop devoted to designer fashion and beauty brands. (Amazon)

Luxury Stores is available by invitation only to Prime members via the Amazon app. The store will debut Tuesday with Oscar De La Renta collections for fall and winter and has tapped model and actress Cara Delevingne to promote the launch.

The collection includes ready-to-wear, handbags, jewelry, accessories and a new perfume, with childrenswear coming soon, Amazon said. Shoppers will be able to use an interactive “View in 360" feature to visualize fit while browsing online.

AMAZON ENTERING LUXURY BRAND ARENA IN SEPTEMBER: REPORT 

"With collections sold directly from the participating brands as a 'store within a store' experience, brands independently make decisions regarding their inventory, selection, and pricing - and Amazon offers the merchandising tools for brands to create and personalize content in each of their unique brand voices," Amazon said in a statement.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,141.44+38.47+1.24%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amazon is selecting affluent Prime members exclusively to browse the high-end shop online, however, shoppers can also request an invite.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tuesday's move marks the e-commerce giant’s latest attempt to infiltrate the high-end fashion market. Amazon is the largest apparel online retailer. The company plans to add other designers to its Luxury Stores platform in the coming months.