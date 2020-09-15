Amazon launches 'Luxury Stores' to sell high-end fashions; platform debuts with Oscar de la Renta collections

Now you can order couture from the same place you get groceries, dog food and furniture.

Amazon confirmed Tuesday the launch of Luxury Stores, its high-end online shop devoted to designer fashion and beauty brands.

Luxury Stores is available by invitation only to Prime members via the Amazon app. The store will debut Tuesday with Oscar De La Renta collections for fall and winter and has tapped model and actress Cara Delevingne to promote the launch.

The collection includes ready-to-wear, handbags, jewelry, accessories and a new perfume, with childrenswear coming soon, Amazon said. Shoppers will be able to use an interactive “View in 360" feature to visualize fit while browsing online.

"With collections sold directly from the participating brands as a 'store within a store' experience, brands independently make decisions regarding their inventory, selection, and pricing - and Amazon offers the merchandising tools for brands to create and personalize content in each of their unique brand voices," Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon is selecting affluent Prime members exclusively to browse the high-end shop online, however, shoppers can also request an invite.

Tuesday's move marks the e-commerce giant’s latest attempt to infiltrate the high-end fashion market. Amazon is the largest apparel online retailer. The company plans to add other designers to its Luxury Stores platform in the coming months.