What is the difference between Amazon Fresh and Amazon Pantry?

Amazon Fresh and Amazon Pantry are two different services that come with Amazon Prime memberships.

Amazon Fresh offers free grocery delivery to customers' doorsteps for orders more than $35 that can be completed within a two-hour window; Prime members can buy anything from meat to produce to beer and wine using the Amazon app or website.

The service offers a lower-cost alternative to Whole Foods, an Amazon-owned grocery store that lists products available for delivery on Amazon's website. Users can not receive a single delivery order that includes items from both Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.

Amazon Pantry is a separate service that offers food and household products for free delivery, though many of these items are sold in bulk. Like Amazon Fresh, Prime members can also get free delivery with Pantry for orders than come to more than $35.

Amazon Pantry orders may take one to four days for delivery, according to Amazon's website, though Pantry doe not sell perishables.

Amazon Fresh and Amazon Pantry orders are delivered separately from regular Amazon.com orders, which are also shipped free for Prime members and are usually delivered within two days.

Amazon Prime memberships cost $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

