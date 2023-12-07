Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon
Published

Amazon drops Venmo payment option

Customers can still use Venmo debit or credit cards on Amazon

close
Strike CEO Jack Mallers discusses the crypto space and the future of Bitcoin on 'Making Money.' video

Strike's global money app is like a Venmo for the world: CEO Jack Mallers

Strike CEO Jack Mallers discusses the crypto space and the future of Bitcoin on 'Making Money.'

Amazon is dropping Venmo as a payment option starting next month. 

Effective January 24, Amazon users will no longer be able to use Venmo on the company's website or its mobile app, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant confirmed to FOX Business.

The company said that customers will still be able to "use nearly a dozen other payment options," including debit cards, credit cards, checking accounts, or installments to pay for their orders, according to Amazon. 

PARENTS SHIFT TO VENMO, PAYPAL, ZELLE TO PAY TEENS

Venmo was founded in 2009 and acquired by PayPal in 2013. 

Venmo logo

In this photo illustration, the Venmo logo is seen in the background of a silhouetted woman holding a mobile phone.  ( Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

A PayPal spokesperson told FOX Business that both companies agreed to disable the payment option. However, "customers can continue to add their Venmo debit card or credit card to their Amazon wallet to pay on Amazon," the spokesperson said. 

MONEY KEPT IN PAYPAL, VENMO, OTHER PAYMENT APPS LESS SAFE THAN IF STORED IN BANKS, CFPB WARNS

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC. 59.53 +1.61 +2.78%
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 144.52 -2.36 -1.61%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It sees this business as an area where it can drive profitable revenue growth. To date, brands including McDonald's, Starbucks, Domino’s, DoorDash, Uber, Microsoft and GoFundMe have added Venmo as a payment option at checkout. 

PayPal reported that Venmo's total payment volume rose by 7% to $68 billion in the third quarter. 