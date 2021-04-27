Amazon expands in-garage grocery delivery service to over 5,000 cities, towns

Amazon Prime customers in over 5,000 cities and towns across the nation will be able to have groceries delivered inside their garage.

The e-commerce giant, which is trying to edge out competitors in on-demand grocery delivery, announced Tuesday that is expanding the service after originally launching it in five cities last November.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,422.75 +13.75 +0.40%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The in-garage grocery delivery service can be used to deliver groceries from both Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, according to Amazon.

The company's expansion plan came after receiving survey data revealing that the online grocery delivery trend may outlast the COVID-19 pandemic because of convenience.

In a recent Morning Consult survey, which was commissioned by Amazon, 54% of Americans said convenience was the most important benefit of grocery delivery. One of the biggest advantages reported was that it was a big time saver.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Stephenie Landry, Amazon vice president of grocery, said this expansion illustrates the company's "commitment to continually innovate to make the experience of ordering groceries online even better for customers."

Amazon entered the grocery sector in 2017 after purchasing Whole Foods. The company has not only been creating its own grocery stores such as Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Fresh grocery store, but it's also been expanding its online grocery delivery service.