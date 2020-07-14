What are Amazon's deals of the day?

Amazon, the online shopping behemoth, features a slate to discounted products daily under its "Today's Deals" tab at the top of the online marketplace's webpage.

The company continuously updates its deals of the day section, which exposes shoppers to different discounted goods like groceries, jewelry, toys, home goods and electronics.

To be sure, Amazon offers four different types of deals: Deal of the Day, Lightening Deals, Savings and Sales, Coupons and Prime Early Access Deals.

The limited-time sales can change every day. In order to stay ahead of the curve, shoppers get updates sent to their email.

To make navigating the deals that much easier, the company also breaks them down by department. And each page features filters to help shoppers find what they are looking for. For instance, shoppers can search by price or by discount.

There are additional filters that search by availability and what deals are for Prime members only.

Here are some recent deals taking the top spot:

Up to 50 percent off Razer PC and gaming devices

Up to 30 percent off Hasbro action figures and toys.

Up to 50 percent off Comfee Rice cookers.

Twenty percent off TicWatch 4G Smartwatch.

Twenty-five percent off Stella and Chewy's Raw Dog Food Toppers.

