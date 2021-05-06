Amazon imposes body odor, social media rules for contracted delivery drivers

Amazon reportedly imposed rules on its contracted delivery drivers dictating their social media use while also setting standards for their personal hygiene.

According to a recent version of its policies, obtained by Bloomberg, the e-commerce behemoth has allegedly gone in depth on how the drivers must maintain personal grooming at "an acceptable level."

This includes but is "not limited to prevention of unpleasant breath or body odor, modest perfume/cologne, and clean teeth, face/ears, fingernails and hair," according to the company's policies for Delivery Service Partner (DSP), Bloomberg reported. Additionally, drivers are also supposed to abstain from any "obscene" posts on social media, according to the report.

The drivers are employed by independent businesses that have contracts with Amazon to transport packages as part of the DSP program. The program, launched in 2018, is now comprised of over 2,500 locally owned small business operators around the globe that employ tens of thousands of drivers.

"We launched the Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program to share our experience in operations and logistics with aspiring entrepreneurs, and the suggestion that Amazon is seeking to avoid responsibility for delivery drivers is wrong," Amazon told FOX Business in a statement.

The company says the biggest challenge it faces in developing driver networks "is building great teams who understand their communities" but that "local small business owners do that best—they tap into their community to hire and develop great drivers."

Meanwhile, Amazon's DSP program is focused on supporting "them with logistics experience, technology, and a suite of exclusive services that help their business thrive."