Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon begins job cuts in HR, cloud computing divisions

Amazon announced in March announced that there would be 9,000 job cuts

close
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte discusses how the Trump indictment could affect the economy and job market on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

S&P 500 companies likely at beginning stages of layoffs: Bill Pulte

Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte discusses how the Trump indictment could affect the economy and job market on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Amazon started laying off employees in its cloud computing and human resources divisions on Wednesday as it continues to trim down operations. 

Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky and Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology, sent separate letters to all PXT and AWS staffers on Wednesday morning saying that notification messages had been sent to all impacted employees in the U.S., Canada, and Costa Rica.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 106.00 +3.43 +3.34%

"It is critical that we focus on identifying and putting our resources behind our top priorities—those things that matter most to customers and that will move the needle for our business," Selipsky told AWS staffers in the note. "In many cases this means team members are shifting the projects, initiatives or teams on which they work; however, in other cases it has resulted in these role eliminations."

AMAZON BEGINS CUTTING 18,000 WORKERS IN ITS BIGGEST LAYOFFS EVER

Despite the layoffs, Selipsky said he is "very confident" in its long-term prospects, adding that it is a "leading cloud provider by a wide range of benchmarks." 

Meanwhile, Galetti told PXT staffers in a separate note that "while this moment is hard" they are "building a workplace that helps fuel how Amazonians invent and deliver for customers." 

Amazon boxes

This picture taken on July 4, 2022 shows packed products at an Amazon Fulfillent Center. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In both letters, Galetti and Selipsky said the company is following local processes in other regions which "may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies and possibly result in longer timelines to communicate with impacted employees." 

AMAZON HALTS CORPORATE HIRING, CITING 'UNCERTAIN' ECONOMY

The move is part of Amazon's plan, announced in March, to cut 9,000 additional roles "mostly" in its cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services and PXT, which handles human resources, as well as its advertising and Twitch teams. 

Amazon employee

An Amazon employee passes by its logo on the opening day of the new distribution center in Augny, eastern France, on September 23, 2021.  (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount," CEO Andy Jassy said in a March blog post. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jassy communicated the additional cuts after telling staffers in January that the company was going to cut 18,000 jobs, marking the largest round of layoffs in the company's history.

The latest job cuts bring its total workforce reduction this year to 27,000 – a fraction of its overall global workforce of about 1.5 million.