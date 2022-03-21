Amal Clooney spotted leaving the White House

Amal Clooney was spotted at the White House on Monday, FOX Business can confirm.

It's unclear what her visit entailed. The barrister was asked by FOX Business if she was visiting the White House in relation to the refugee crisis.

Over three million people have fled Ukraine as Russia invades, according to the United Nations.

Amal was seen walking solo while leaving the White House. The human rights lawyer paired a black-and-white checkered jacket with black heels for the unknown occasion.

Representatives for Amal did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. Additionally, the White House did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

AMAL CLOONEY CALLS HUSBAND GEORGE CLOONEY ‘WONDERFULLY ENCOURAGING AND INSPIRING’ AT BOOK LAUNCH

For work these days, Amal specializes in international law and human rights. She recently told TIME magazine that she chose human rights law in order to "help liberate victims."

"I’m responding to what I see happening in the world," she told the outlet. "A world where the guilty are free, and the innocent are imprisoned—where the human-rights abusers are free, and those who report on the abuses are locked up. As a lawyer, I can do something about that. Or I can at least try."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"So my work is focused on trying to help liberate victims and prosecute perpetrators—and by extension, our foundation’s work is trying to really do that at scale and globally."

Amal revealed her larger goal is to "improve the system."

"I’m guided by what I’m really outraged about and what I think I can actually try to influence. And it may be that I can only influence things one case at a time, but ultimately, the plan is always to try and improve the system."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Amal married actor George Clooney in 2014. The two met in 2013 after Amal stopped by the actor's Lake Como home in July 2013 with a mutual friend.

FOX Business' Chase Williams and Bruno Arena contributed to this report.