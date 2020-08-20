The $92G Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition pickup sold out in 3 hours

The Ram 1500 TRX is set to be the most powerful and quickest pickup you can buy, and it’s turning out to be a fast-seller, too.

It took just three hours for Ram to fill the order book for the 702 Launch Edition models of the 702 horsepower truck it will begin delivering late this year.

The TRX starts at $71,690, but the Launch Edition package is priced at $92,010, which means Ram has already rung up nearly $65 million in sales … at least.

Launch Edition trucks come in a unique Anvil Gray color and get an all-important numbered console plaque, along with upgraded wheels and tires, a high-end audio system, dual panoramic roof, body graphics and other features.

The TRX is powered by a truck version of the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that first appeared in the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat muscle car and is also available in the Dodge Charger, Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021 Dodge Durango.

