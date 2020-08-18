The Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful and priciest pickup ever

The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful light duty pickup ever. It can also be the most expensive.

The high performance off-roader is powered by a 702 hp version of Fiat Chrysler’s ‘Hellcat’ V8, which was originally launched in the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat muscle car.

The starting price for the crew cab TRX is $71,690, which is less than some other Hellcat-equipped models, including the $88,895 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The TRX comes standard with four-wheel-drive, supersized tires and a computer-controlled suspension system designed to handle everything from rock crawling to 100 mph desert running, but there’s a long list of options and accessories that make it easy to jack up the price.

Check all of the boxes to add features like radar cruise control, a head-up display, heated leather seats, a 19-speaker audio system, carbon fiber trim and a bed-mounted spare tire carrier and you can max out the TRX at $100,585.

That will make it the first and only light duty pickup to break the six-figure barrier when it goes on sale late this year.

Ram hasn’t said how many it expects to sell, but Fiat Chrysler has been moving about 10,000 Hellcat-powered models across its brands annually since 2015 and is offering a limited run of 702 Launch Edition TRXs that start at $92,010.