Alaska Airlines passenger threatens to kill flight attendant, is restrained with zip ties: prosecutors

A woman is facing charges of interfering with a flight attendant after allegedly making threats aboard an Alaska Airlines flight.

Chloe DaSilva, 32, is accused of causing a disturbance on an Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco International Airport heading to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

"Alaska Airlines Flight 456 from San Francisco to Chicago O’Hare on April 7 diverted to Kansas City due to a disruptive guest on board who also made threatening comments against the crew," Alaska Airlines told FOX Business.

The airline added, "After landing, the guest was removed from the aircraft by local law enforcement officers. The flight then continued onto Chicago without any further incident."

According to an affidavit given by passengers and the captain on the plane, DaSilva became unruly and got up from her seat before yelling and attempting to move toward the front of the plane.

Passengers claim DaSilva allegedly told the male attendant, "I'm going to f---ing kill you."

DaSilva was reportedly restrained by a flight attendant and two passengers, eventually being zip-tied to her seat.

DaSilva appeared for a hearing on Tuesday before being released on her own recognizance, according to court records.

The captain told investigators that he diverted the flight to Kansas City because of concerns for passengers' safety.