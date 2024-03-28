Alaska Airlines passenger reunited with dog after airline ‘misstep’ loses pet during loading

An Alaska Airlines passenger and her dog were reunited Thursday after the pet was accidentally left off a flight from North Carolina to Seattle and later escaped the airport, the airline said.

The dog, named Moose, was supposed to have flown on a flight out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport with its owner on Tuesday night, but a "misstep in the loading process" left the dog off the plane, an airline spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Moose stayed overnight at the airport with airline staff and was taken for a walk in the morning before his flight to Seattle.

When staff tried to load Moose into a crate, the dog pulled away and shook off its collar before running away, the airline said.

As an extensive search for the lost dog took place, Moose’s owner flew back to Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon to help.

On Thursday morning, the airport’s fire rescue team located Moose unharmed and brought the owner to the dog.

"We're happy to report this morning that the dog is now safely back with its pet parent," the airline said. "The Airport's fire rescue team picked up the owner, who had been searching in a different area, and brought her to Moose. She coaxed him to her and he is safe and sound."

K-9 officers at the airport fed Moose before he left with his owner.