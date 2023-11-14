Alaska Airlines drops prices for flights to Mexico: Winter getaway

Christmas has come early for air travelers, as Alaska Airlines announced a special fare sale to celebrate 35 years of service to Mexico.

The three-day sale started Tuesday and ends Thursday, with some flights going for as low as $99 one way.

"Alaska has connected travelers to the rich culture and natural beauty of Mexico since 1998 and has grown to be the #1 U.S.-based carrier from the West Coast with the most flights to the most destinations in Mexico," Maria Cid, California Communications Manager for the airline tells Fox News Digital.

The airline says that travelers can score discounted rates on flights to several popular tourist destinations across Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Loreto, Cancun and the newest addition to the scheduled locations — Zihuatanejo.

"The company continues to expand its footprint in the market and earlier this year announced new routes to Zihuatanejo, a popular resort destination along Mexico’s Pacific Coast," Cid said.

The airline added that most trips can also be booked by using Alaska Airlines miles, with prices starting around 7,500 miles.

More information on the sale can be found here.