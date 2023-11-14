Expand / Collapse search
Alaska Airlines drops prices for flights to Mexico: Winter getaway

In honor of 35 years of flying to Mexico, Alaska Airlines is offering travelers a decent discount

Christmas has come early for air travelers, as Alaska Airlines announced a special fare sale to celebrate 35 years of service to Mexico.

The three-day sale started Tuesday and ends Thursday, with some flights going for as low as $99 one way.

"Alaska has connected travelers to the rich culture and natural beauty of Mexico since 1998 and has grown to be the #1 U.S.-based carrier from the West Coast with the most flights to the most destinations in Mexico," Maria Cid, California Communications Manager for the airline tells Fox News Digital. 

The airline says that travelers can score discounted rates on flights to several popular tourist destinations across Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Loreto, Cancun and the newest addition to the scheduled locations — Zihuatanejo.

Alaska Airlines plane in San Francisco

An Alaska Airlines plane departs from San Francisco International Airport. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

"The company continues to expand its footprint in the market and earlier this year announced new routes to Zihuatanejo, a popular resort destination along Mexico’s Pacific Coast," Cid said. 

Alaska Airlines plane in flight

Alaska Airlines is offering deep discounts to Mexico.  (David Middlecamp/San Luis Obsipo Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

The airline added that most trips can also be booked by using Alaska Airlines miles, with prices starting around 7,500 miles.

More information on the sale can be found here. 