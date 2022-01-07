Winter storm leads to flight cancellations at several Northeast airports

Several airports throughout the Northeast announced flight cancelations Friday as a winter storm sweeps the region, making travel treacherous.

As of 8 a.m. ET Friday, more than 330 flights had already been canceled at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, a borough of New York City.

Meanwhile, more than 220 flights were canceled at John F. Kennedy International Airport, also located in Queens, and another 230 flights were canceled at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

Philadelphia International Airport and Dulles International Airport in Virginia tweeted that flights in and out of the airports are also being delayed and canceled without giving an exact number.

The airports are urging customers to check their flight status before traveling to the airport.

The National Weather Service said Friday that its radar was "capturing bands of heavy snow-some with reports of 1-3" per hour rates" in the Northeast and that "travel has become very treacherous."

In some parts of Connecticut, there is already "well over half a foot" of snow, the National Weather Service tweeted.

Meanwhile, parts of the South were also hit with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, hindering travel in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Nashville saw 6.3 inches of snowfall, the National Weather Service said. Freezing rain and sleet coated areas around the Tennessee-Alabama state border, said Scott Unger, a meteorologist for the service in Nashville.

Some flights out of Nashville International Airport were canceled or delayed Friday morning, but the airport tweeted that flights are scheduled to operate now that the snow has stopped in the area.

The airport still urges flyers to check their flights if they are scheduled to fly Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.