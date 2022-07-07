Airport upgrades: Biden admin to grant $1B to improve terminals, other facilities

The Biden administration will give nearly $1 billion to 85 airports across the country to expand and upgrade terminals and other facilities using money from the president's infrastructure bill.

The funding will help to increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Two grants will also be awarded for new air traffic control towers.

"Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The two grants awarded for new air traffic control towers go to General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport in Illinois and North Carolina's Asheville Regional Airport.

The largest of the FAA grants include $60 million to improve the terminal and replace the bag-handling system at Denver International Airport, $50 million each for Boston’s Logan Airport and Orlando International Airport, $49.6 million for Dulles Airport's new concourse, and $20 million for Pittsburgh International Airport to build a new terminal.

The allocated money is from one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $1 billion each year over the course of five years for airport terminal grants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.