Israeli-Palestinian conflict causes major US airlines to cancel flights to Tel Aviv

American, Delta and United airlines have canceled flights to Tel Aviv and issued travel waivers to passengers as the Israeli–Palestinian conflict escalated.

Carriers are keeping a watchful eye on the situation as the Hamas terrorist group launched a barrage of rockets into Israel on Thursday and military activity from both sides increased. The reported flurry of around 100 projectiles targeted major cities like Tel Aviv, although there were no immediate reports of casualties.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Delta Air Lines confirmed to FOX Business that the carrier has already canceled six flights from the John F. Kennedy International Airport to Tel Aviv over the past two days.

"Due to operational disruptions in the Tel Aviv area," the airline has extended its previously announced travel waiver for fares through May 25.

Likewise, American Airlines has canceled flights from the JFK airport to Tel Aviv through May 15. However, any affected customers were rebooked on alternative flights, the airline told FOX Business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 21.12 +0.36 +1.76% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 43.88 +0.88 +2.05% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS 52.23 +1.22 +2.38%

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier also has a travel waiver in place allowing customers to change their trips without facing any change fees.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

United Airlines canceled all of its round-trip flights to Tel Aviv through May 15 out of safety concerns for its customers and issued a travel waiver for its flights through May 25 "to allow customers to adjust their travel and will continue to monitor the situation."

The carrier operates three weekly flights from San Francisco and Chicago to Tel Aviv and about a dozen flights from Newark, New Jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.