Airlines amplify cleaning in coronavirus fight: American, Delta double down with new protocol

Two major airlines are doubling down with enhanced cleaning protocol to amplify aircraft cabin sanitization in the fight against COVID-19.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are augmenting current protocol with respective new measures, Reuters reports, as carriers vie to boost consumer confidence in commercial air travel amid the ongoing outbreak.

American Airlines is awaiting approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) concerning an emergency exemption request for the state of Texas, which would allow the Fort Worth-based airline to deploy “a new surface coating that kills coronaviruses for up to seven days.”

Per agency officials, the EPA will reportedly approve the use of Allied BioScience Inc.’s SurfaceWise2 product for the carrier, for up to one year.

The EPA is expected to announce the exemption Monday.

Within two hours of application, the EPA said, the SurfaceWise2 “inactivated viruses and bacteria” and continued to counteract them for up to one week.

The agency will allegedly OK the use of the surface coating at American’s airport facilities in the Lone Star State and on airplanes with flights originating in Texas.

Moving forward, Allied BioScience is said to seek nonemergency approval from the EPA for the antiviral surface coating; if approved, SurfaceWise2 could be sold to the public.

Officials stressed, however, that the surface coating is “not a replacement” for standard cleaning and disinfection procedures.

At Delta, the Atlanta-based airline has doubled the number of cabin cleaners responsible for sanitizing its aircraft cabins during updated pre-flight “pit stops,” Reuters reported Monday. The carrier will now designate at least eight pre-flight cleaners (previously bumped from three to five) to disinfect high-touch spaces and places while grounded between flights.

From there, a flight attendant and gate agent will inspect together and call back the cleaners if necessary — “even if that means taking a delay to the flight,” said Mike Medeiros, head of the airline’s new Global Cleanliness division.

“As important as [being] on time is to our company, we know that cleanliness, particularly in this environment but also going forward, will be just as important,” Medeiros explained.

Delta is also adopting a new testing protocol with the purchase of ATP kits to test the amount of bacteria on surfaces like tray tables and bathroom door handles and ultimately gauge the efficiency of its new cleaning processes. The ATP kits cannot test for the novel coronavirus, per Reuters.

Spokespersons for American and Delta declined to comment further.

Last week, American announced it intends to suspend flights to 15 U.S. cities in October as demand for travel remains low. Meanwhile, Delta plans to continue blocking middle seats through at least January 2021 in a bid to boost consumer confidence in holiday travel.