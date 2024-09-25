Air India passenger endures filthy first-class cabin after paying $6,300: 'I was robbed'

A TikTok user exposed the shocking conditions of a first-class Air India flight last week, allegedly showing that his pricey cabin was covered in dirt and mildew.

Anip Patel, who posted the video under the handle @mondayswithmohan on TikTok last week, flew 15 hours nonstop from Chicago to Delhi on Sept. 16. The footage shows ripped seats, dirt-covered crevices and a cabin filled with hair.

"Come with me on the worst first class cabin I've ever been on," Patel says at the beginning of the video.

"Look at how gross this is, there was hair and there was things moving in every compartment," he described. "Everything was ripped, ruined or had mildew on it."

"I understand regular wear and tear, but this was next-level, guys."

The disgruntled customer also noted that the provided headphones were tangled and were covered in mildew, and that the "hot towel" he was given was actually cold.

Though he enjoyed the soup and some in-flight freebies, Patel said that most of the food was average or unavailable.

"This was a food menu. It looked very promising, but of course, 30% of these items were not even available," he explained. "They only had one of each item and there was only four of us in the entire cabin. And it was basically a first come, first serve."

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of the flight was that his seat's entertainment system was broken — and Patel had nothing to watch during the lengthy flight.

"The entertainment system did not work the entire 15 hours," the Chicago resident said. "Everything was broken. They literally put tape on the wall to tape that stuff down."

"It was a nightmare. I was robbed on this flight."

Over 4,000 TikTok users commented on the video, most of them stunned at the poor conditions of the cabin.

"Not even Indians recommend Air India," one TikTok user said.

"You lost me at Air India… I didn’t need to watch this to know you’ll never find me on one these flights," another remarked.

Other commentators said that they have experienced even worse conditions on Air India flights.

"I flew air India on 1st class Singapore-Delhi-Singapore in the mid 90s," one claimed. "Believe me, you got it good!"

"I flew Air India back in 1987 when I immigrated to the U.S.," a different user wrote. "I swear to God, there was a section of the plane with no seats and everybody sitting on the floor!"

FOX Business reached out to Air India for comment.