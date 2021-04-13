Airline miles will never expire, Hawaiian Airlines announces

Aloha, savings.

Hawaiian Airlines has announced that customer miles will never expire, updating its frequent flyer program to better meet travelers’ needs.

The flag-carrying airline of Hawaii announced the news Monday, effectively ending the old policy of requiring HawaiianMiles members to post account activity within 18 months to save miles.

"Removing mileage expiration is one of many changes we're making to better serve our guests and members. The hard times we have gone through as an airline have challenged us to ask ourselves how we can be an even better airline, for our guests, our employees and our communities," said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing, in an email to loyalty program members.

"We are committed to emerging from this crisis a stronger airline, even more deeply committed to guests and our purpose of connecting people with aloha," Mannis added.

In a news release, Hawaiian explained that its airline miles were initially suspended from March through December of last year, to make life easier for customers who were unable to travel due to COVID-19 and related restrictions. To further simplify protocol amid a future of uncertainty, the major airline would go on to eliminate change fees, enable Hawaiian Miles members to use points for a pre-travel coronavirus test, and make it easier to reach the loyalty program's Pualani Gold or Pualani Platinum statuses.

To celebrate the end of mileage expiration, the airline is also giving away one million miles with a new "Endless Miles" sweepstakes. For those dreaming of a tropical vacation, that’s 16 round-trip flights between the U.S. mainland and Hawaiian Islands.

No purchase is necessary to enter the giveaway, and the contest will close at midnight on April 25.