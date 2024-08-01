Expand / Collapse search
Airlines
Published

Airline cuts popular snack due to increased turbulence

Change in snack service will take effect in mid-August

Korean Air will stop serving the popular snack instant ramen on some flights because of increased turbulence.

The airline will cut the cups of instant noodles from the food options available to economy passengers on its long-haul flights as "part of proactive safety measures in response to increased turbulence, aimed at preventing burn accidents," Reuters reported, citing a Korean Air spokesperson.

Korean Air will provide other snacks to passengers in its revamped "in-flight snack service," according to the outlet. 

Korean Air plane on runaway

Korean Air told Fox News Digital that no passengers suffered serious injuries. (iStock / iStock)

The change will go into effect in mid-August, according to Time. FOX Business reached out to Korean Air for comment.

In July, the airline said it was "undertaking a comprehensive review of service strategies to ensure the highest standards of safety and travel experience for its passengers" due to a higher frequency of turbulence. 

