Airfare will spike before spring break: report

First the good news: Spring break airfare is still six percent lower than 2019's pre-pandemic prices.

Next, the bad news: Those same flight prices are expected to rise as much as 45 percent in the next three weeks.

The takeaway: Buy now if you're planning on getting away this March.

New data from Hopper's 2022 Spring Break Travel Report shows domestic flights prices at about $290 round-trip and international flights about $690 round trip. The airfare prediction app said prices will rise significantly before mid-March and advises booking at least three weeks in advance.

Here are the most popular spring break destinations and the average flight prices to each.



Most Booked Destinations - Domestic (Round-Trip):

Miami, FL - $193

Las Vegas, NV - $252

Orlando, FL - $222

Ft. Lauderdale, FL - $190

Los Angeles, CA - $229

Most Booked Destinations - International (Round-Trip):

Cancun, Mexico - $320

Mexico City, Mexico - $346

Cabo, Mexico - $373

Paris, France - $537

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - $362