Airfare will spike before spring break: report
Flight prices are expected to rise as much as 45 percent since 2019 in the next 3 weeks
First the good news: Spring break airfare is still six percent lower than 2019's pre-pandemic prices.
Next, the bad news: Those same flight prices are expected to rise as much as 45 percent in the next three weeks.
The takeaway: Buy now if you're planning on getting away this March.
New data from Hopper's 2022 Spring Break Travel Report shows domestic flights prices at about $290 round-trip and international flights about $690 round trip. The airfare prediction app said prices will rise significantly before mid-March and advises booking at least three weeks in advance.
Here are the most popular spring break destinations and the average flight prices to each.
Most Booked Destinations - Domestic (Round-Trip):
Miami, FL - $193
Las Vegas, NV - $252
Orlando, FL - $222
Ft. Lauderdale, FL - $190
Los Angeles, CA - $229
Most Booked Destinations - International (Round-Trip):
Cancun, Mexico - $320
Mexico City, Mexico - $346
Cabo, Mexico - $373
Paris, France - $537
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - $362