Airbnb reminds users of Project Lighthouse anti-discrimination initiative

Two weeks ago, Airbnb launched an anti-discrimination initiative and this week, the company reminded users of how the program works.

Continue Reading Below

In an email sent to users on Wednesday, the home-sharing company reiterated exactly how Project Lighthouse will work, by using information from hosts and guests to “uncover, measure and overcome discrimination” on the platform, the email said.

CORONAVIRUS HAS FOREVER TRANSFORMED TRAVEL INDUSTRY, AIRBNB CEO SAYS

Project Lighthouse is focused on addressing “discrimination that’s based on perception,” according to the email. Therefore, Airbnb will only use information that users have shared with the company, including first names and profile pictures.

The company will use that information to “uncover patterns of discrimination” in order to inform and develop new policies and features -- not for marketing or advertising, the email said.

HOW HOTELS ARE GEARING UP FOR SUMMER TRAVEL

The focus of the project is on larger trends, so “perceived race information” won’t be connected with individual accounts, according to the email.

The email also said that the project was developed with the help of civil rights organizations and privacy organizations including Color of Change, Upturn and the Center for Democracy & Technology.

According to the email, Airbnb users who don’t want their first names and profile pictures to be used in the program should opt out by Aug. 31.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Airbnb first announced the launch of Project Lighthouse on June 15.

At the time, Fox News reported that Airbnb users will now have to agree to a non-discrimination policy and that users’ profile pictures won’t be displayed until bookings are confirmed, as part of the new initiative.

The company also promised to “investigate instances of discrimination and help users find another place to stay in those circumstances,” Fox reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS