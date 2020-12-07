Airbnb Inc. plans to hike range of initial public offering, WSJ reports

Airbnb Inc. plans to boost the proposed price range of its initial public offering, the latest sign that the red-hot IPO market is ending the year on a high note.

Airbnb is boosting the range to between $56 and $60 a share, from $44 to $50, people familiar with the matter said. The new range would give the home-rental company a valuation of as much as $42 billion on a fully diluted basis and including proceeds from the offering.

AIRBNB IPO NOW SEEKS $35B VALUATION

DoorDash Inc., the food-delivery company that is expected to debut Wednesday, the day before Airbnb, plans to price its shares at the high end of or above its range of $90 to $95 a share—already raised from between $75 and $85, people familiar with the offering said. That would give the San Francisco company, the largest among its peers, a valuation of as much as $36 billion or more, on a fully diluted basis and including proceeds from the offering.

Taken together, the developments are the latest sign that the market for new issues, already at a record in terms of money raised in the U.S., is set for a climactic ending to the year. The market has been buoyed by soaring stocks, including those that have recently made their own debuts.

So far this year, more than $140 billion has been raised in initial public offerings on U.S. exchanges, far exceeding the previous full-year record high set at the height of the dot-com boom in 1999, according to Dealogic data that dates back to 1995.

Valuations of both Airbnb and DoorDash have been boosted after roughly a week of investor meetings known as roadshows.

