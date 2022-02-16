Nearly half of Airbnb users booking stays for a week or longer, CEO says

Strong bookings in the fourth quarter helped Airbnb rebound from a large loss in the same period a year earlier, as its revenue soared above pre-pandemic levels.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that nearly half of the nights booked from October through December were for stays for at least a week. Additionally, one in five nights booked during that time were for stays for at least a month, according to Airbnb.

In 2021, nearly 175,000 guests booked stays for at least three months, according to the San Francisco-based company.

The company noticed that users were taking advantage of how the remote work model which has allowed people to spread out "to thousands of towns and cities, staying for weeks, months, or even entire seasons at a time," the company wrote in its shareholder letter.

"For the first time ever, millions of people can now live anywhere," the letter continued.

In 2021, the company reported that users stayed in 100,000 towns and cities worldwide.

Chesky has repeated to investors that remote work flexibility is "bringing about a revolution in how we travel," which is resulting in longer-term stays.

In January, Chesky tweeted that consumers will expand their travel to "thousands of towns and cities" this year with some guests booking their stays for upward of an entire season.

"In 2022, I think the biggest trend in travel will be people spreading out to thousands of towns and cities, staying for weeks, months, or even entire seasons at a time," Chesky said in a Twitter thread.