Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel
Published

AI will transform Airbnb more than hotels in near term, CEO says

Airbnb CEO said AI will enhance the platform's customer service

close
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky discusses what's behind the travel slowdown and how the company can benefit from artificial intelligence on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Airbnb is in a unique position to benefit from AI: CEO Brian Chesky

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky discusses what's behind the travel slowdown and how the company can benefit from artificial intelligence on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said that the digital home-share company will reap the benefits of artificial intelligence more than hotels, at least in the near term. 

"The reason we know this is because AI is mostly changing… the digital world a lot faster than the physical world," Chesky told reporters during a meeting in New York City on Tuesday. "Because we have more of a digital product, we can actually adapt and change faster." 

Chesky also said that hotels are not going to be different five years from now because of AI, but that Airbnb "will be transformed." 

AIRBNB ADJUSTS RATINGS, REVIEWS SO HOMES MATCH EXPECTATIONS

Chesky said the technology will enhance the platform's customer service, which he admitted is a pain point for the company given that there are 70 major policies a customer agent might have to read through when an issue arises and that each of them can be 100 pages long with all the different constituencies. 

Brian Chesky

Brian Chesky, co-founder and chief executive officer of Airbnb Inc., at the Italian Tech Week event in Turin, Italy, on Sept. 28, 2023.  (Giuliano Berti/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

AI has the ability to read the corpus of all of its policies and understand the history behind 1.7 billion reservations as well as how prior issues were resolved, he said.

AIRBNB CRACKS DOWN ON FAKE LISTINGS

Airbnb

An Airbnb logo displayed on a smartphone. (Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Chesky said this won't replace agents, but assist them in offering 24/7 support. Agents will then provide more bespoke services. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He also believes the technology will help personalize the search process even more to help match users with their ideal home and experience. He likened it to having a personal travel agent.