Acura's all-new SUV: See the ADX inside and out

ADX is aimed at younger generation of buyers

Acura unveiled its all-new ADX premium compact SUV that features a high-tech interior and turbocharged engine in an attempt to lure in a new generation of buyers.

The ADX is the smallest vehicle in Acura’s SUV line, which includes the RDX, MDX and all-electric ZDX, and is also the most affordable, with a starting price in the mid-$30,000s.

The 2025 Acura ADX equipped with the A-Spec with Advance Package trim.

The vehicle comes in three trim levels – the ADX, ADX A-Spec and top-tier ADX A-Spec with Advance Package – and is equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that it shares with the company’s Integra sedan and is intended to "welcome young buyers to the performance brand."

The inside of the 2025 Acura ADX equipped with the A-Spec trim.

"The all-new Acura ADX is an exciting new gateway model for the Acura brand expanding our performance SUV lineup to four exceptional models in the most popular segments," said Mike Langel, assistant vice president of Acura national sales. "ADX will hit the heart of the premium compact SUV segment, which has grown significantly over the past few years."

The inside of the 2025 Acura ADX equipped with the A-Spec with Advance Package trim.