Ace Hardware apologizes to police officer after employee's 'I smell bacon' comments

Representatives from Ace Hardware apologized to a police officer late Wednesday after an employee at one of its Boston stores made an anti-police remark, according to the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association (BPPA).

Earlier on Wednesday, the BPPA said on Twitter that one of its officers had a "bad experience" while inside a store in Allston after an employee allegedly said, “I smell bacon." The employee then allegedly refused to apologize for the comment.

The statement is in reference to the term "pig," which is often used in anti-police rhetoric.

"When the officer asked for an apology, he was told there’d be none," the BPPA wrote on Twitter.

The association said the items were returned and that the retailer had lost a customer.

Representatives for Ace, which uses a co-op business model, said the incident occurred at Model Hardware.

"As a local business in the Allston community, Model Hardware values and respects all of our customers," said Aldo Aichfakir, owner of Model Hardware.

Aichfakir said the store was "disappointed" to hear that a customer had a negative experience; he not only issued an apology to the officer but addressed the incident with the employee.

Roughly seven hours after its initial post, however, the association confirmed, in an updated Twitter post, that representatives of the hardware store reached out to the officer involved.

"During the conversation, an apology was offered and graciously accepted by the officer with both parties agreeing that mutual respect benefits us all," the post read.

