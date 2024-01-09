According to Glassdoor, this is the best place to work in 2024

Global consultancy firm Bain & Company was named the best place to work in 2024, outperforming major heavy hitters in the tech, finance and pharmaceutical industries, according to job review site Glassdoor.

Bain & Company claimed a 4.8 out of 5 rating, making it the overall winner of the Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work 2024 list. It's only one of two companies that have made the list every year.

More than that, the consulting firm claimed the top spot 6 of the 16 times the company made the list, according to the Glassdoor report.

Bain & Company touted on its website that it has worked with 64% of the Global 500. The company works in 65 cities across 40 countries.

The purpose of this list is to arm "professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve," Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said in a statement.

While Bain & Company was number one, the list was fueled with 31 tech companies. This includes NVIDIA, Google, which has also made the list 16 times, Microsoft and Apple, which was missing from the list in 2023.

On the contrary, a handful of tech companies also fell off this year's list namely, Gainsight, which claimed the top spot in 2023.

The other companies that fell off the list include Box, Hubspot, Qualtrics, Workday and Salesforce, according to the report.

Meanwhile, two dozen employers from software company Samsara to tech giant Lenovo and Texas Children's Hospital joined the annual ranking.

Aside from Apple, Nike, E. & J. Gallo Winery and Marriott International are among the other companies who came back after taking a brief hiatus in 2023, according to the report.

Here are the top ten Best Places to Work 2024:

1. Bain & Company

2. NVIDIA

3. ServiceNow

4. MathWorks

5. Procore Technologies

6. In-N-Out Burger

7. VMware

8. Deltek

9. 2020 Companies

10. Fidelity Investments