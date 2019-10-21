Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Opinion

Mark Minnella: Timothy Plan rings bell at NYSE, marking significant milestone for Christian investors

By FOXBusiness
close
Federated Investors chief equity market strategist Phil Orlando argues the U.S. is the best place to invest. video

US is attractively valued: Market strategist

Federated Investors chief equity market strategist Phil Orlando argues the U.S. is the best place to invest.

Did you hear that ringing sound? It’s 9:30 a.m. ET in New York City, and the sound of the ringing bell signals the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. But something is very different today. This time, Arthur Ally, president and founder of the Timothy Plan family of mutual funds has the honor of ringing in the new session.

Continue Reading Below

So, what’s the big deal? After all, every business morning of the week some executive of a recent IPO, representative of a prominent investment firm or founder of an investment product is given the honor to ring that bell. But this time it is different.

Today, the Timothy Plan is honored with the ringing of the bell to celebrate the launch of its two new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). But it also rings in a reminder that 25 years ago, Timothy Plan launched the first mutual fund to offer investments that screen for biblical values by prospectus.

It is the sound of a bell telling the world that Wall Street is aware that Christians have a choice, actually, many investment choices.  Or, maybe it is ringing to get your attention and encourage you to be curious about your current investments. 

So, did you hear that ringing? It is the sound of a bell telling the world that Wall Street is aware that Christians have a choice, actually, many investment choices.

Or, maybe it is ringing to get your attention and encourage you to be curious about your current investments.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM ...

CHUCK GRASSLEY: WITHOUT RETIREMENT REFORM, TOO MANY AMERICANS WILL BE LEFT BEHIND
STEVE MOORE: IT’S A MIDDLE-CLASS BOOM — HOW AMERICANS ARE REALLY DOING UNDER TRUMP

In the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” George Bailey’s daughter tells us that every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings. Though not at all biblical, the idea that an angel got wings at 9:30 this morning made me smile. Maybe it was the angel of investment stewardship.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Do you hear it?

Mark Minnella is president and co-founder of the National Association of Christian Financial Consultants. He designed the first faith-based professional designation program, Christian Financial Consultant and Advisor, in the industry. He has extensive background as a leader in the faith-based investment movement, is the founder of Integrity Investors, LLC, and the author of “The Wall Street Awakening.”