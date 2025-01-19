$73K DC inauguration hotel package sells out

Some people are shelling out tens of thousands of dollars just to be in the nation's capital when President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance recite their oath of office.

The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., offered a package "in commemoration of the 60th Inauguration of the President of the United States," with a starting price of $73,500 before tax.

Not only was the package at the five-star luxury hotel, whose name is synonymous with one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history, sold out, but it’s also non-refundable and noncancelable.

It also doesn't include a ticket to Monday's ceremony where Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Those who coughed up the money for the hefty package will enjoy a private Blade helicopter ride from New York City to Washington, D.C.

Upon arrival, they’ll be chauffeured around in an armored Mercedes-Maybach. The package also includes overnight accommodations in the presidential suite as well as a "Presidential Welcome Amenity," which features custom stationery with a wax seal and a keepsake Watergate crystal, according to the hotel’s website.

Guests will also be privy to a private tasting of the Royal Selection Menu of Whiskeys with the Watergate Hotel's Whiskey Consul.

According to the hotel's website, they will also get a tour of the Scandal Suite, which is where the infamous 1972 break-in at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee was conducted.

According to its website, the hotel boasted a "glamorous reputation" before it was "eclipsed with political scandal" in June 1972.

Early in the morning on June 17, five men broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel and office complex in Washington, D.C. It ultimately led to Richard Nixon’s resignation from the presidency.

"Since Nixon infamously declared "I am not a crook," The Watergate Hotel saw many renovations, but none that embraced its original design or posh patrons – until now. We have arrived at the hotel's newest chapter as a luxury hotel in Washington D.C.," the hotel's website reads.