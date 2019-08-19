7-Eleven launches mobile checkout, but only at these locations

7-Eleven shoppers are going to be able to make purchases without waiting in line, the company announced Monday.

The 7-Eleven app, which already runs the company’s loyalty rewards program, can now be used for its Mobile Checkout, but only in 33 locations in New York City.

This is the first convenience store chain to work out a “full frictionless payment experience,” the company said in a press release.

"More people are on the go and looking for faster, easier ways to shop than ever before. 7-Eleven continues to redefine convenience with frictionless experiences like Mobile Checkout. Our customers use their smartphone for all kinds of activities that save them precious time," Gurmeet Singh, executive vice president and chief digital, information and marketing officer at 7-Eleven said in the release.

"Now with the Mobile Checkout feature, customers can control their entire 7-Eleven shopping experience. Not only that, but customers can earn and redeem points on a variety of products when using Mobile Checkout,” Singh added.

Though there are some items that will still require a cashier -- such as alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets -- the mobile checkout function on the app will work with any barcoded item in a participating 7-Eleven, the company said.

At the homepage of the downloaded and updated app, users can click “Get Started” and begin scanning barcodes of items to purchase, the release said.

After users make their payment through the app, a QR code will appear, which can be scanned at the “confirmation station” to let the cashier know a customer has made a purchase through the mobile checkout function.

7-Eleven piloted the function at locations in Dallas, Texas, back in 2018.

"Customers are given lots of options when they walk into a 7-Eleven store, from product assortment and customization all the way to payment methods," Singh said.

"Mobile Checkout is just one more way we can make someone's day a little easier and give 7-Eleven customers a convenient checkout alternative to waiting in line during a store's busiest times of day,” Singh added.