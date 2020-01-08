Expand / Collapse search
7-Eleven has a personal breakfast pizza — here's how it will cost you

The pizza is topped with white gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and cheese

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is taking breakfast to the next level — pizza for breakfast.

The chain announced that it is now selling personal breakfast pizzas, according to a press release on Wednesday. And it posted a picture of the pizza on Facebook last week.

“The 5-inch breakfast pizza is one of the only personal breakfast pizzas on the market and has a flaky biscuit crust topped with creamy white gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, bacon, ham, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese,” the company said.

The pizza has a suggested retail price of $2 and is available at any of the participating 7-Elevens, according to the company.

The menu item can be found in the hot-dogs display case in the morning, but it can be made upon request at other times, according to the company.

"7-Eleven stores' busiest time of day is right in the heart of traditional breakfast hours, and people are hungry," Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven fresh foods product director said. "We took our busiest time of day and (one of) our customers' favorite hot foods – pizza – to create what we think will become a breakfast favorite that is delicious and easy to eat on the go."

