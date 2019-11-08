$61M deal closes on New York's 'Billionaires' Row': Report

An apartment sitting on what has been dubbed “Billionaires' Row” in New York City has just sold to the tune of $61 million, marking the largest transaction to have closed in the city this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The notorious section of the city is known for having some of the most expensive residential real estate in the world, according to Business Insider.

The fortunate buyer of the unit inside 220 Central Park South is a limited liability company tied to Eric Smidt, a hardware entrepreneur, the Journal reported.

The company, which reportedly closed on the unit in late September, also bought a smaller unit on a lower floor for about $1.8 million, the Journal said.

This comes just after a billionaire hedge fund founder had purchased a penthouse in the same building for roughly $238 million.

Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin’s purchase set a record for the highest-priced home ever sold in the U.S. The Journal was the first to report on the record-setting deal.

His property reportedly covers several floors inside the new 79-story condo tower overlooking the city's iconic Central Park.

Griffin is no stranger to multimillion-dollar homes. He bought several floors of a Chicago condominium this year for $58.75 million, setting a record for the most expensive home ever bought in Chicago. In 2015, he bought a Miami penthouse for $60 million, setting the record for a Miami condo. And earlier this month, he acquired a London home for $122 million.

A spokesperson for Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, which heads sales at the skyscraper, declined to comment.

The Associated Press and FOX Business' Jade Scipioni contributed to this report.