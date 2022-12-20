Expand / Collapse search
6.4-magnitude California earthquake knocks out power for over 72K customers

Powerful earthquake in northern California left widespread damage to Humboldt County communities

A powerful northern California earthquake knocked out power for more than 72,000 customers early Tuesday morning. 

According to PowerOutage.US, there were 72,725 customers left powerless. 

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake struck about 7.5 miles southwest of Ferndale at 2:34 a.m. PT. 

The earthquake activated the Golden State's ShakeAlert system.

An infographic titled ''Earthquake hits Northern California'

An infographic titled ''Earthquake hits Northern California'' with 6.4 magnitude earthquake, on Dec. 20, 2022. (Omar Zaghloul/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, there have been more than two dozen smaller aftershocks.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office also tweeted that widespread damages to roads and homes were reported throughout the county. 

California coastline

View of the Pacific Coast in northern California  ((Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling," the office advised. Some gas leaks were also reported. 

Authorities closed an important bridge in Ferndale that was showing damage, and the state highway department tweeted a photo showing pavement that had buckled.

A map showing Ferndale, California

Ferndale and other northern California cities (Google Maps / Google Maps)

The sheriff's office said no tsunami was expected and no injuries were immediately reported.

The tremor came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the Bay Area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.