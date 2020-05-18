5 college degrees that make the most money
The COVID-19 fallout has made it tougher on young grads entering the job market
Now is an unprecedented time to graduate college, as the coronavirus pandemic forces universities to cancel the rest of their semesters and move commencement speeches online.
Even as young graduates exit the classroom, they may face trouble entering the job market. U.S. employers cut 20.5 million jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent, the highest level since the Great Depression, which shrank the U.S. workforce by 8.8 million jobs.
In June 2009, when the Great Recession ended, the unemployment rate for college graduates, ages 20 to 24, was 10.8 percent, according to Federal Reserve economic data. Compare that to April of this year, when the jobless rate for college grads was even higher, at 17.2 percent.
Still, there are a number of college degrees that lend themselves to high starting salaries. The career website Monster.com analyzed The National Association of Colleges and Employers Winter 2020 Salary Survey Report to find the average starting salaries for recent graduates with several popular majors.
Here were the top five, according to figures gathered between September and December 2019:
1. Engineering
Average starting salary: $69,961 (up from 2019's $69,188).
2. Computer science
Average starting salary: $67,411 (down from 2019’s $67,539).
3. Math and sciences
Average starting salary: $62,488 (up from 2019’s $62,177).
4. Business
Average starting salary: $57,939 (up from 2019’s $57,657).
5. Social sciences
Average starting salary: $57,425 (up from 2019’s $57,310).