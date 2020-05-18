5 college degrees that make the most money

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Now is an unprecedented time to graduate college, as the coronavirus pandemic forces universities to cancel the rest of their semesters and move commencement speeches online.

Even as young graduates exit the classroom, they may face trouble entering the job market. U.S. employers cut 20.5 million jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent, the highest level since the Great Depression, which shrank the U.S. workforce by 8.8 million jobs.

In June 2009, when the Great Recession ended, the unemployment rate for college graduates, ages 20 to 24, was 10.8 percent, according to Federal Reserve economic data. Compare that to April of this year, when the jobless rate for college grads was even higher, at 17.2 percent.

CORONAVIRUS-INDUCED JOB LOSSES: IS THE WORST BEHIND US?

Still, there are a number of college degrees that lend themselves to high starting salaries. The career website Monster.com analyzed The National Association of Colleges and Employers Winter 2020 Salary Survey Report to find the average starting salaries for recent graduates with several popular majors.

Here were the top five, according to figures gathered between September and December 2019:

TARGET EXTENDS CORONAVIRUS HAZARD PAY, BENEFITS TO JULY 4

1. Engineering

Average starting salary: $69,961 (up from 2019's $69,188).

2. Computer science

Average starting salary: $67,411 (down from 2019’s $67,539).

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

3. Math and sciences

Average starting salary: $62,488 (up from 2019’s $62,177).

4. Business

Average starting salary: $57,939 (up from 2019’s $57,657).

5. Social sciences

Average starting salary: $57,425 (up from 2019’s $57,310).

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS