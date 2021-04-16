Expand / Collapse search
Nearly half of 2020 college grads remain jobless

Impending grads expect to spend 5 months searching for the right job

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting recent college graduates hard as they struggle to lock down a job even a year after graduating, according to a new survey. 

Nearly half of the 2020 graduating class, about 45%, are still looking for a job, according to Monster's recent survey of over 1,000 recent and impending U.S. college graduates. 

The class of 2021 is also likely to face similar job-hunting woes. Impending graduates are expecting to spend five months "searching for the right job."      

The current environment has also hindered career goals for a majority of 2020 graduates. 

According to the survey, 85% of new graduates say their goals have been pushed back by at least a month. However, 29% expect that delay to be more than six months. 

Graduation cap on a pile of money (iStock)

In fact, more than half of graduates, about 66%, fear that won't get a job that fits their career goals. 

Within the past year, desperation to attain any job within the tumultuous economy pushed 73% of recent graduates and 63% of impending graduates to take a job that doesn't align with their goals. 

The biggest push was the need for money and experience, according to the survey.  

However, even after attaining that first gig, 69% of recent and impending graduates expect lower salaries due to the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn.