3 cover letter mistakes that could be hurting your job hunting efforts

Although your resume is probably your most important career credential that’s considered when applying for a job, your accompanying cover letter is also highly considered by recruiters and HR managers.

Your cover letter gives an explanation of your career goals, your interest in this specific opportunity and how your skills and education make you the best choice for a job opening.

With so much riding on your cover letter, recruiting experts weighed in on mistakes you could be making that could impact your job hiring chances.

Read on to see if you are making these three errors — and what you can do to create the best cover letter possible.

1. Your cover letter is too long

Recruiters are busy — and just like for everyone else, their attention spans are shorter, said Marc Cenedella, founder of Leet Resumes (leet.co) in New York.

"Keep your cover letter simple and succinct," he suggests.

You can knock out a great cover letter in just a few sentences, said Cenedella.

"Open with specific details about your work accomplishments that are relevant to the job you are applying for," Cenedella told FOX Business.

Include a sentence focused on the benefits you would bring to the company.

Next, he said to follow that with a sentence about your current role.

Then, add a sentence about why you’re enthusiastic about this new role.

Finally, wrap up your cover letter with a sentence focused on the benefits you would bring to the company, Cenedella suggested.

2. You didn't proofread

Poor grammar and bad spelling can demonstrate that you lack an attention to detail.

Even if you run your letter through spell check and a grammar check, those services can still miss some things, Cenedella noted.

"So, you should also consider asking a trusted friend to read over your cover letter to catch any sneaky mistakes before you send it out," he suggested.

3. You're not tailoring your letter to a specific opportunity

There is not much value in sending a cover letter that is not tailored for an opportunity, said Stacie Haller, a Boston-based chief career adviser with Resumebuilder.com.

"A cover letter is really not just about you, but why you are the best candidate for the position," said Haller.

"The hiring manager needs to know what position you are applying for and why they should meet with you to discuss your qualifications further."

Another piece of advice: Don’t use a swiped resume template from the internet.

"If it looks like a template, it will not only deter the hiring manager, it may eliminate you from the process," Haller told FOX Business.

"Specify the job you are applying for and highlight the reasons you are the best candidate for the position."