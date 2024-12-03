25-30M Christmas trees are cut down annually, displayed in homes, businesses across the US

Christmas trees are the centerpiece of a holiday celebration.

Every year, between 25 and 30 million Christmas trees are sold in the United States, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

On a stroll through one of America's Christmas tree farms, there are several different types you could find, with Fraser firs, Balsam firs and Douglas firs all among the most popular to buy.

Even though going to the farm to pick out a Christmas tree is a tradition still very much on display for many U.S. families, artificial trees have been an option adopted by many for numerous reasons.

Read on to uncover number-based facts about Christmas trees.

Farms across the country grow Christmas trees to keep up with the demand for an authentic product.

There are 15,000 farms in the U.S. that grow Christmas trees, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington produce the most trees in the country, per the source.

This industry employs thousands of full-time and part-time workers. There are about 100,000 people employed on either a full or part-time basis at Christmas tree farms across the country, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Not all the trees that are planted get harvested each year.

Growing trees is a long process, and it takes several years for a tree of average size to be ready for harvesting.

On average, there are 350 million trees growing on farms around the country.

Several sources, including AgAmerica, report that for every acre of land, about 1,500 Christmas trees can be planted.

Every year, Christmas trees are cut down between late November and early December.

For every tree that is harvested annually, there are between one and three seeds planted in its place, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Seedlings are not put into the ground right away. In fact, it isn't until the following spring that they are planted.

Trees come in all different shapes, sizes and varieties, so the time they are grown varies.

If you have ever thought about growing your own Christmas trees, keep in mind that, on average, it takes seven years to grow a tree that is six to seven feet tall, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

In certain cases, it could even take 15 years to grow a tree to that height, according to the source.

Of course, there are special instances where trees are grown for much longer.

One example of this is with the Rockefeller Center tree in New York City.

Each year, a Norway spruce around 75 feet tall is chosen by head gardener Erik Pauze and brought to Rockefeller Center to be put on display.

The 2024 tree is from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, weights 11 tons, measures 74 feet tall and is about 70 years old.

Real Christmas trees are 100% recyclable, the Real Christmas Tree Board notes on its website.

There are over 4,000 local Christmas tree recycling programs located all around the U.S., according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

The process for recycling a Christmas tree at the end of the holiday season does vary depending on your location, but in general, many places offer curbside pick-up or have recycling centers where you can drop off your tree at no charge, according to the source.

Other environmental benefits Christmas trees provide is that as they grow, they are a habitat for wildlife and produce oxygen, the Real Christmas Tree Board notes.

While taking a walk through a Christmas tree farm, you're likely to see trees with different price tags.

There are lots of different factors that can weigh into the price of a Christmas tree, including the type of tree it is, its quality and also its size.

On average, in 2024, families can expect to spend anywhere from $80 to $100 on a Christmas tree, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

This is, of course, a small sliver of the holiday spending pie.

In 2024, it is estimated that the average person will spend $902 on Christmas, according to the National Retail Federation's consumer survey conducted by Proper Insights & Analytics. This number includes the cost of Christmas gifts, as well as food, decorations and other seasonal items.

This number is up from last year by $25 per person.

Many families are still holding onto the tradition of taking their kids to the Christmas tree farm and picking out an authentic tree, but the artificial tree is on the rise.

26% of consumers said they were putting up a real Christmas tree in 2024, according to Statista, while 46% said they would be putting up an artificial tree.

There are many reasons why people opt for a real tree versus artificial, including the piney smell, tradition and just the overall authenticity a real tree brings.

Artificial trees have become popular for their convenience and affordability in the long term.