2025 air travel is off to a deadly start with 4 plane crashes

2025 has seen four major plane crashes in recent weeks.

The four incidents have occurred in Toronto, Alaska, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Of those crashes, three resulted in fatalities, according to reports.

Different operators were involved in each of the incidents.

Delta Connection Flight 4819

Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 crash-landed Monday at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the airline.

Video of the incident captured the plane rolling upside down during the crash and continuing to slide down the runway.

The flight, operated by Delta’s regional subsidiary, Endeavor Air, had 76 passengers and four crew on board the CRJ-900 at the time of the incident.

There were no fatalities in the crash. However, 21 travelers on the plane at the time were taken to the hospital, all but three of which have since been released, according to a Tuesday morning update from Delta.

DELTA CEO STATEMENT ON TORONTO CRASH, FOOTAGE OBTAINED

"Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved. We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them," CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement.

The FAA said Canada’s Transportation Safety Board is heading up an investigation into the crash.

Bering Air Flight 445

The Coast Guard located missing Bering Air Flight 445 on Feb. 7 after it crashed nearly three dozen miles southwest of Nome, Alaska.

The plane had disappeared the previous day while traveling to the Nome Airport from the Unalakleet Airport, FOX Weather reported.

The 10 people on the plane died in the crash, according to officials.

"The tragic accident that occurred on February 6, 2025, has shaken us all to our core," Bering Air said in a statement on its website. "This has been an unprecedented event for both our team and our customers, and we are truly heartbroken by the loss."

"Our hearts are with all those affected by this heartbreaking event, and we extend our most sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers to everyone involved. We will continue to honor and remember those we’ve lost, and we remain steadfast in our dedication to serving the public with the utmost care and compassion."

Medical transport jet

The deadly crash of a Learjet 55, which was serving as medical transport, occurred in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, according to the FAA.

A pediatric patient, her mother and four crew members were on the plane when it crashed shortly after departing Northeast Philadelphia Airport, all six of whom died, the city of Philadelphia said in a press release. Shriner’s Children's said the patient had received treatment at its hospital.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE VICTIMS OF THE PHILADELPHIA CRASH

A motorist on the ground also died, the city said.

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of life and my thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as each person injured by this terrible tragedy," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a Feb. 1 statement.

Two dozen people on the ground sustained injuries due to the crash.

It also caused heavy fire at some homes and vehicles, the city said.

American Eagle Flight 5342

The midair collision between American Eagle Flight 5342 and an Army helicopter on Jan. 29 left all the plane’s 64 passengers and crew and the helicopter’s three personnel dead.

American Airlines’ subsidiary PSA Airlines was operating the flight. It was "on approach to Runway 33" at the Washington, D.C.-area’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport at the time of the collision, according to the FAA.

PLANE CRASH IN DC: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE AIRCRAFT INVOLVED

Robert Isom, the CEO of American Airlines, called the crash "a devastating day for our American Airlines family" and said it "weighs heavily on our airline, the industry and the world."

Salvage crews had largely removed the wreckage of both aircraft from the water as of early February, according to NBC Washington.